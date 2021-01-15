“We have come too far together to give up now,” LMAS District Health Department on lack of vaccine doses

(WJMN) – In an update from the Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft District Health Department on Friday, the message addressed the demand for COVID-19 Vaccines exceeding its supply. They are encouraging people in the region to not slip on safe practices to prevent the spread of the disease and to remain calm and patient as they work to get more doses. The full release is below.

At this time, demand for the COVID vaccine far exceeds our supply in the LMAS District Health Department’s four counties. We are so encouraged that so many of you have recognized the importance of the vaccine for protection and returning to something that resembles normal, everyday life. Across Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft counties, our health department, hospitals, and tribal partners will continue to work to assure as much equity with the vaccine supply

as we can, while also working to ensure that each dose of vaccine is administered as soon as possible.

We are deeply disappointed that we do not have more vaccine and that our orders for next week are not as robust as we had hoped. As disappointing as this is for all of you and for all of us, we urge patience, and want to emphasize that we all must continue with caution, don’t gather with people not in your immediate household, wear a clean cloth face covering that fully covers your mouth and nose, stay home when you don’t feel well, and if you have been contacted to quarantine or

isolate, please do so.

We are on a path of many starts and stops depending on vaccine supply and capacity to administer the vaccines.

Community members can help by using online scheduling or getting on lists to be contacted for appointments by going to LMASDHD.org. Anyone who has already made an appointment or called to be placed on a list for notification, should not contact the health department or hospitals additional times. For those who fall into the 65 and older age bracket and have not made an appointment or added your name to a list for scheduling, it is best if you can do this online – details for all four counties are at the LMAS website. If you do not have internet capability, each hospital has a dedicated COVID vaccine line you may call. You may also contact the LMAS office in your county.

We have come too far together to give up now. This process is going to take time.

You can learn more about the COVID Vaccine and follow changes in plans and events by visiting LMASDHD.org. Hospital COVID phone lines and LMAS contact numbers for each county are below:

• Helen Newberry Joy Hospital – HNJH.org – call 906-293-9289 or LMAS at 293-5107. Watch for event updates in Luce in the coming week.

• Mackinac Straits Health System – MackinacStraitsHealth.org – call 906-328-2159 or LMAS at 643-1100.

• Munising Memorial Hospital – MunsingMemorial.org – call 906-387-4111 or LMAS at 387-2297.

• Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital is able to take first appointments for residents 65 and older at

https://bit.ly/COVID19-VACCINE You may also call 906-341-3775.