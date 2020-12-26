County gives $6M to 12,000 people affected by virus limits

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan’s largest county says it quickly exhausted $500 payments for roughly 12,000 people whose work has been disrupted by coronavirus restrictions.

The recipients worked at restaurants or fitness and entertainment venues whose operations have been limited to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Wayne County Economic Development Department received enough applications in less than two weeks to fulfill the $6 million budget.

County Executive Warren Evans says the money won’t fix everything. But Evans says he wanted to get money to people in need.

