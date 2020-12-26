County gives $6M to 12,000 people affected by virus limits

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan’s largest county says it quickly exhausted $500 payments for roughly 12,000 people whose work has been disrupted by coronavirus restrictions.
The recipients worked at restaurants or fitness and entertainment venues whose operations have been limited to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The Wayne County Economic Development Department received enough applications in less than two weeks to fulfill the $6 million budget.
County Executive Warren Evans says the money won’t fix everything. But Evans says he wanted to get money to people in need.
