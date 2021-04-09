COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant detected in Delta County

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties have been notified of confirmation that the B.1.1.7 variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 was detected in a positive case within Delta County.

The variant is concerning because it’s associated with increased transmissibility. Compared to the standard SARS-CoV-2 virus, the B.1.1.7 variant is approximately 50% more transmissible, leading to faster spread of the virus and potentially increasing case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths.

Additional public health efforts are required once the variant has been identified to slow the spread within the community. PHDM says community members must work together to make an effort to get vaccinated and adhere to social distancing, mask use, hand hygiene and other mitigation strategies.

PHDM is offering the vaccine to anyone over the age of 18. To get an appointment, sign-up on the PHDM website or call (906) 786-4111 or (906) 863-4451. Parents who are interested in scheduling an appointment for their 16 and 17 year old children should call Public health Delta and Menominee Counties during normal business hours.