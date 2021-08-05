Delta variant of COVID-19 identified in Houghton and Gogebic Counties

HOUGHTON AND GOGEBIC COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – Eight cases of COVID-19 have been identified with the Delta Variant. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) contacted the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) that the MDHHS Bureau of Laboratories when 6 cases in Houghton County and 2 in Gogebic County were confirmed.

“When a variant is identified or suspected, additional measures take place, such as a strict 14-day

quarantine,” said Kate Beer, Health Officer at WUPHD. “A new variant in our community is concerning

since it can be related to higher transmission rates. Residents across the jurisdiction are reminded to

continue practicing mitigation strategies including mask wearing in public spaces, social distancing,

hand washing, and getting vaccinated. These actions help slow the spread of the virus.”

The WUPHD has posted 41 new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks; 7 in Baraga County, 22 in

Gogebic County, 10 in Houghton County, and 2 in Ontonagon County. The WUPHD is encouraging more people to get vaccinated by visiting www.coppercountrystrong.com/vaccine