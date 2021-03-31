Despite confusing letters, Priority promises COVID-19 vaccines covered

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Priority Health is reassuring its members there are no out-of-pocket costs for the COVID-19 vaccine after explanation of benefits sent out caused some confusion.

A few people have contacted News 8 after receiving an EOB related to their COVID-19 vaccine doses. One noted the patient could be billed for about $6.

The #COVID19 vaccine is FREE, but EOBs from Priority Health have caused some confusion. An example sent to me is below.



The insurance agency is reassuring members you will not receive an actual bill after getting your shot. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/FmwlGMlnLp — Lynsey Mukomel (@lynseymukomel) March 31, 2021

Nationwide, the cost for COVID-19 vaccines is being covered by the federal government to ensure equity in accessibility.

“I would say if there are any questions or if there are any concerns or any confusion out there, for any of our members, to please call our customer service team,” Priority Health Vice President of Marketing and Customer Experience Nathan Foco told News 8 Wednesday.

He reiterated all administrative costs are being covered by Priority.

“We’re very committed to making sure all of our members get this vaccine,” Foco added. “We’ll certainly continue to look at any operational changes that could potentially ease some of the confusion… What we want to do is make sure our members don’t look at any of those situations as reasons not to pursue getting the vaccine.”

In Michigan, more than 2.7 million people have gotten at least their first COVID-19 shot. State officials say a minimum of 5.6 million need to be fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity against the virus.