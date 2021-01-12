Detroit mayor: 600-700 calls per hour for vaccinations

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) — Operators scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for elderly Detroit residents were receiving 600 to 700 calls per hour Tuesday for appointments as people seek more vaccines than currently are available.

Mayor Mike Duggan told reporters Tuesday that the city has started scheduled vaccinations for residents 75 and older and will begin offering them to people 65 and older once more doses are received from the federal government.

Detroit received about 120,000 calls Monday, but many people were not eligible yet for the vaccine.

Duggan said about 40,000 people in Detroit are 75 or older.