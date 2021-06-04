Dickinson County tops the list in the U.P. with 6 new cases of COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed 446 more cases of coronavirus and added 27 related deaths.

Tuesday’s update from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services brings the state total number of confirmed cases to 889,957 since the virus was first detected here nearly 15 months ago and the total tally of deaths to 19,293.

On Thursday, labs tested 27,653 samples for the virus and 606 were positive, which is 2.19%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

There were 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula on Friday. 6 of those were in Dickinson County. The other 14 counties in the U.P. reported 2 or less.

Three West Michigan counties did record additional deaths:

Mecosta County: One more death for 33 total; 3,019 total confirmed cases since March 2020.

Muskegon County: One more death for 355 total; 15,609 total cases.

Ottawa County: One more death for 379 total; 30,293 total cases.

Wayne County, the state’s most populous county and the one hit hardest by the virus, recorded seven more deaths for a total of 4,761 and confirmed 121 more cases for a total of 152,341. Neighboring Oakland County has had 101,764 cases (38 more than the previous day) and 2,239 deaths (four more). Macomb County has had 91,629 cases (28 more) and 2,315 deaths (three more).

Michigan’s key virus metrics have been on steady declines for weeks. The seven-day average of the positive test rate has dropped to 3.9%, the lowest it has been since March 3. The case rate has been declining for nearly eight weeks. The count of adults in the hospital with COVID-19 is the lowest it has been since early March. The death rate has declined to its lowest point since late March.

About 8.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Michigan, reaching 59.2% of residents 16 and up. About 54% of residents age 12 and up have gotten at least one dose. The goal is to reach 70%.

Gun Lake Casino near Wayland is hosting several walk-in vaccine clinics at its Harvest Buffet this and next month. You can get either Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. Your first shot will earn you $20 in free slot play, and your second slot another $20. People who are already vaccinated can present their vaccination cards for $20 in slot play.