Dr. Khaldun, MI Chief Medical Executive receives COVID-19 vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) — Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS, is urging other frontline health care workers to get their COVID-19 vaccination after receiving her vaccine at Henry Ford Hospital Thursday.

Khaldun, who is also an emergency medicine physician at Henry Ford, received her vaccine along with other doctors, nurses and therapists from each of Henry Ford’s five hospitals.

“I have been honored to continue working in the emergency department during this pandemic, taking care of patients with COVID and other health conditions. The toll this has taken on health care workers both physically and mentally sometimes seems insurmountable, but now there is hope,” said Dr. Khaldun.

“The arrival of this vaccine in Michigan is our way forward and signals that the end of this pandemic is near. I am getting this vaccine so I can continue to take care of patients in the emergency department, and so that I don’t spread it to other staff, patients, or have to stay out because I am ill. I commit to continuing to do whatever I can to fight this pandemic, on the front lines in the ER or supporting the state in my role as chief medical executive.”

Michiganders can track the amount of vaccine received and doses provided on the state’s a COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.

MDHHS is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for prioritization of distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccines. CDC recommendations are based on input from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

ACIP is a federal advisory committee made up of medical and public health experts who develop recommendations on the use of vaccines in the United States. MDHHS has also obtained input from a stakeholder group of Michigan public health and health care leaders and reviewed correspondence from the public.

Phases are as follows:

Phase 1A includes paid and unpaid persons serving in health care settings who have direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home, as well as residents of long-term care facilities.

includes paid and unpaid persons serving in health care settings who have direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home, as well as residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes some workers in essential and critical industries , including workers with unique skill sets such as non-hospital or non-public health laboratories and mortuary services.

includes , including workers with unique skill sets such as non-hospital or non-public health laboratories and mortuary services. Phase 1C includes individuals age 16 years or older who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness due to underlying medical conditions, and people 65 years and older.

includes individuals age 16 years or older who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness due to underlying medical conditions, and people 65 years and older. Phase 2 is a mass vaccination campaign for all individuals aged 16 years or older.

