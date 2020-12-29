LIVE: Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 vaccine

WILMINGTON, Del. (NewsNation Now) — Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff are receiving Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

Harris and Emhoff are being vaccinated at United Medical Center in Washington, D.C. Patricia Cummings, the hospital’s clinical nurse manager, is administering the vaccines.

Moderna developed its vaccine with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is part of the National Institutes of Health. It was authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use this month, after the agency gave the greenlight to administer the Pfizer vaccine.

President-elect Joe Biden is also scheduled to deliver remarks on the pandemic Tuesday afternoon, after meeting with his transition team advisers. Earlier this week, Biden spoke on the transition of power during a Monday address to the nation.

President Donald Trump doesn’t have any public appearances scheduled for Tuesday so far, as his push for $2,000 COVID-19 stimulus checks heads to the Senate. The House voted overwhelmingly Monday to meet the president’s demand to increase the $600 stipends.

Senate Democrats plan to push Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to allow a floor vote on the measure.

Biden had told reporters at an event in Wilmington, Delaware, that he supported the $2,000 checks.