Iron Mountain VA expanding COVID-19 vaccination eligibility

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Oscar G. Johnson Medical center will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who served in the military, their caregiver and spouses under the authority granted by the SAVE LIVES Act.

Never activated National Guard and Reserve, CHAMPVA beneficiaries and all categories of Veterans regardless of Character of Discharge are included. The expanded authority depends on readily available COVID-19 vaccine supply and requires the VA to continue to prioritize Veterans enrolled in VA care.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we have been focused on vaccinating as many Veterans as possible, and we are excited to multiply our efforts thanks to the SAVE LIVES Act,” said Jim Rice, director of the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center. “We are regularly scheduling COVID-19 vaccination clinics here in Iron Mountain and at our seven community-based outpatient clinics in the UP and northern Wisconsin.”

The VA has outpatient clinics in Hancock, Ironwood, Manistique, Marquette, Menominee and Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan and in Rhinelander, Wisconsin.

Registration for the vaccine can be done at www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine or by calling (906)-774-3300 extension 33115. The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center will contact those eligible when additional vaccine is available.

Visits to the VA facilities without an appointment are not permitted in order to maintain continued health and safety during the pandemic.