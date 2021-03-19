Lakeview Arena identified as potential COVID-19 exposure site

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) has identified Lakeview Arena as a potential COVID-19 exposure site.

According to MCHD, contact tracing efforts list Lakeview Arena on East Fair Avenue as possible site for people who were there on March 14th from 4 to 6 p.m.

Anyone who was there on that date and at that time are being asked to monitor for symptoms and to contact a medical provider if you become symptomatic.

The Marquette County Health Department urges everyone in the county to preregister for a COVID-19 vaccination.