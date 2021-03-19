MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) has identified Lakeview Arena as a potential COVID-19 exposure site.
According to MCHD, contact tracing efforts list Lakeview Arena on East Fair Avenue as possible site for people who were there on March 14th from 4 to 6 p.m.
Anyone who was there on that date and at that time are being asked to monitor for symptoms and to contact a medical provider if you become symptomatic.
The Marquette County Health Department urges everyone in the county to preregister for a COVID-19 vaccination.
Latest Stories
- Social Justice For Us reminds community of solidarity against racism
- Biden, Harris visit Asian American leaders following Atlanta spa shootings
- Lakeview Arena identified as potential COVID-19 exposure site
- Project aims to add emergency locator signs on trails in Keweenaw and Houghton Counties
- Manitowoc man receives outpouring of support after his request for help bear hunting goes viral