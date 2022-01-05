MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich (WJMN) – The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) released information on Wednesday, providing an update on COVID-19 and the Omicron variant in the county.

According to the MCHD, the Omicron variant was identified in Marquette County on Dec. 19, 2021. MCHD presumes the current surge/wave of COVID 19 is the Omicron variant. Compared to the Delta variant, MCHD said Omicron patients are being hospitalized less, have less severe illness if hospitalized, and have a decreased length of stay at the hospital.

While MCHD said the current surge includes only 10% of reported cases were over the age of 65, and Omicron cases may not lead to local increased hospitalizations locally, they said the county is at a breaking point, and any other increases in cases will increase strain and stress on the medical care teams.

In Marquette County, there are 615 cases each week or an average of 89 per day.

The Marquette County Health Department supports recently released quarantine and isolation guidelines for the general public and Pre K-12 school, although the CDC is set to expand and clarify current school guidelines in the coming days.