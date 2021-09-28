Marquette County Health Department releases guidance for COVID-19 booster dose

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) released information on Tuesday afternoon announcing recommendations for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

According to MCHD, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to recommend a single Pfirzer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for certain populations more than 6 months after receiving their original two shots.

  • Individuals who are 65 years and older
  • Individuals 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions
  • Individuals 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions, based on individual benefit and risk
  • Individuals 18-64 with an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of a job or an institutional setting, and based on their individual benefits and risks.

