Marquette County Health Department releases guidance for COVID-19 booster dose

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) released information on Tuesday afternoon announcing recommendations for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
According to MCHD, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to recommend a single Pfirzer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for certain populations more than 6 months after receiving their original two shots.
- Individuals who are 65 years and older
- Individuals 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions
- Individuals 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions, based on individual benefit and risk
- Individuals 18-64 with an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of a job or an institutional setting, and based on their individual benefits and risks.
