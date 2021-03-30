Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens in Marquette after Spring Break

In this July 23, 2020, file photo James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial in the new COVID-19, on-campus testing lab at Boston University in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 the Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency is planning a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site.

On April 5 the Marquette Senior High School parking lot will become the testing sites home. Any residents in Marquette or Alger counties may come to receive a test.

Rapid test are available for everyone and PCR test are available for those who are symptomatic or have had confirmed exposure with COVID-19.

If you’re interested in getting test you can pre-register here.

