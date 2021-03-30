Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens in Marquette after Spring Break

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 the Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency is planning a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site.
On April 5 the Marquette Senior High School parking lot will become the testing sites home. Any residents in Marquette or Alger counties may come to receive a test.
Rapid test are available for everyone and PCR test are available for those who are symptomatic or have had confirmed exposure with COVID-19.
If you’re interested in getting test you can pre-register here.
For more information watch our news show Tuesday at 6 p.m. or check back here throughout the day for updates.
