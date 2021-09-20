Mask Order issued by Marquette County Health Department for Pre-K through Sixth Grade

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Boys and girls sitting at desks, raising hands (Getty Images).

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Starting on Thursday, September 23, an order from the Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) takes effect for children in Pre-K through sixth grade.

In a release sent out Monday afternoon, the order issued is effective for educational settings in Marquette County. The order requires the consistent and proper wearing of a face mask, covering both the nose and mouth while inside any enclosed building or structure of the school.

Additionally, the order states all persons, regardless of vaccination status who provide a service in any educational building or setting must wear a face mask inside enclosed buildings, vehicles, or structures.

According to the MCHD and under CDC guidelines, Marquette County is currently at a “high” COVID-19 transmission level.

The mask order takes effect on Thursday and will remain in effect until community transmission for the county is at a “moderate” or “low” category for 14 consecutive days, or until further notice from the Marquette County Health Officer.

You can read the full release from the Marquette County Health Department here.Download

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories