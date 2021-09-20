Mask Order issued by Marquette County Health Department for Pre-K through Sixth Grade

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Starting on Thursday, September 23, an order from the Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) takes effect for children in Pre-K through sixth grade.

In a release sent out Monday afternoon, the order issued is effective for educational settings in Marquette County. The order requires the consistent and proper wearing of a face mask, covering both the nose and mouth while inside any enclosed building or structure of the school.

Additionally, the order states all persons, regardless of vaccination status who provide a service in any educational building or setting must wear a face mask inside enclosed buildings, vehicles, or structures.

According to the MCHD and under CDC guidelines, Marquette County is currently at a “high” COVID-19 transmission level.

The mask order takes effect on Thursday and will remain in effect until community transmission for the county is at a “moderate” or “low” category for 14 consecutive days, or until further notice from the Marquette County Health Officer.