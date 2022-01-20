LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an epidemic order that requires nursing homes to offer on-site doses of COVID-19 vaccines to residents who are not up to date as of January 20, within 30 days of the order.

“With the Omicron variant rapidly spreading across our state and cases of COVID-19 continuing to remain high, we want to make sure our most vulnerable Michiganders are protected from the virus,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “The COVID-19 vaccine is our best defense against the virus, and we want to ensure everyone has the opportunity to get up to date.”

Residents are not required to get vaccinated but nursing homes are encouraged to provide informational materials about COVID-19 vaccines so residents can make informed choices. Materials can be located online. Nursing homes are required to contact the individual legally authorized to make medical decisions for residents who cannot make their own medical decisions to make them aware of the availability of COVID-19 booster doses on site.

Nursing homes are also required to document whether a resident or the person authorized to make medical decisions for a resident consents or refuses to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Skilled nursing homes were part of the first groups offered vaccinations in December 2020 when the vaccine became available, first and second doses were offered at all facilities in the state. 74% of eligible Michigan nursing home residents have already received their booster dose according to MDHHS.

To find more information on COVID-19 in Michigan visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus. You can also learn more at CDC.gov/Coronavirus.