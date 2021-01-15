MDHHS revises COVID-19 vaccine rollout schedule

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It now looks like the lowest-risk groups of Michigan residents may not get access to the COVID-19 vaccine until late summer.

State health officials previously said they hoped the shots would be available to everyone by late spring. But in the current timeline provided by the Michigan Health Department of Health and Human Services, it doesn’t look like the last group — people ages 16 to 64 who aren’t essential workers — will be able to get it until August.

Let’s hope the emphasis here is on “estimated and expected to change”. pic.twitter.com/UxxL7bXTYO — Lynsey Mukomel (@lynseymukomel) January 15, 2021

People in Phase 1A (health care workers and people in nursing homes), Phase 1B (front-line workers like police and teachers as well as anyone over the age of 75) and Group A of Phase 1C (people over the age of 65) are currently allowed to get the vaccine.

Under the latest graph, the rest of Phase 1C — people ages 16-64 who have pre-existing conditions that put them at higher risk of developing a severe case of COVID-19 and more groups of essential workers — aren’t expected to start getting vaccinated until the end of April or start of May.

The final sets of essential workers not included in the previous groups may not start getting vaccinated until late June.

MDHHS did note that the dates are estimates and are expected to change based on how many doses the state gets.

As the state has allowed more people to get the vaccine, many local health departments have said they simply don’t have enough doses on hand to get to everyone right away.

“I’m just so sorry because we’re getting hounded with requests for information from the public right now, there just isn’t any,” Mid-Michigan District Health Department Health Officer Marcus Cheatham told News 8 earlier this week. “And we don’t know when the next clinics are going to be scheduled, so we’re asking everybody to please be patient.”

In Muskegon County, where health officials provided an update on the rollout Friday morning, 8,500 doses have been given.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday that it would start releasing more doses to the states, which may cause the state’s timeline to change.

“Please be patient,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said at a press conference earlier this week. “We do not have enough vaccines and it takes time to administer these vaccines, but we are building quickly and it looks like we are going to be coming in to more vaccines soon.”

People who want to get vaccinated should not simply show up somewhere expected to get the shot. You must have an appointment. Go to the state’s website to find out where you can start getting in line virtually.