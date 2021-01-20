MDHHS to give update on COVID-19 trends today

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is hosting a meeting on Wednesday to give an update on coronavirus trends in the state.

Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo, director of the Bureau of Epidemiology and Population Health at MDHHS, will give information about testing, disease trends, outbreaks, hospitalizations, deaths, vaccinations and the trajectory of the virus in Michigan.

The briefing is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

As of Tuesday, Michigan’s epidemic metrics continue to be headed in the right direction. The state’s case rate is back on the downtrend after a slight bump.