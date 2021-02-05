MDHHS to give update on COVID-19 vaccination strategy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials will give an update Friday morning on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination strategy.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, are scheduled to give the briefing at 11:15 a.m. Friday. It will be streamed live here on woodtv.com.

The state said Hertel and Khaldun will explain the state’s vaccination strategy which is designed to get 70% of Michiganders age 16 and older vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Hertel delivered a presentation in front of the Michigan House Oversight Committee Thursday on the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, laying out the state’s goals and methods.

