LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says they are updating it’s mask guidance for public settings to reflect that Michigan is in a post-surge recovery phase.

MDHHS also outlines definitions for phases of the COVID-19 cycle:

Response – Local and state public health implement rapid response to a surge.The public may be advised to increase masking, testing and social distancing.

– Local and state public health implement rapid response to a surge.The public may be advised to increase masking, testing and social distancing. Recovery – Post-surge. No immediate resurgence predicted. Local and state public health will monitor conditions that could lead to future surges.

– Post-surge. No immediate resurgence predicted. Local and state public health will monitor conditions that could lead to future surges. Readiness – A surge in cases is expected, with implications on severity of illness and hospital capacity. Increased communication to the public regarding possible new risks.

They still recommend that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, continue to practice universal masking in high-risk congregate settings like long-term care facilities, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, jails and health care facilities. All individuals should wear a mask during isolation and quarantine periods.

MDHHS says school districts and organizations should work with their health departments and consider local conditions to determine mask policies for school districts, public meetings and large events.

“This is good news for Michigan,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “While Michigan hasn’t had statewide mask policies since last June, this updated guidance will underscore that we are getting back to normal. Let’s keep working together to build on our momentum so we can keep our kids learning in person.”

Masks can help limit the spread of COVID-19, MDDHS says individuals who are at higher risk of infection or who feel better protected when wearing a mask should choose when they feel comfortable masking.

“Individuals and families should assess their own risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission and make choices about when it makes sense to wear masks,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “We want to make sure individuals and local communities have the information and tools they need to make choices for their families based on their personal situation and local community conditions. We continue to strongly urge all residents ages 5 and older get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and to get boosted when eligible as the vaccine continues to be our best defense against the virus.”

$150.8 million was also allocated for testing and screenings in schools. According to MDHHS, those with chronic illnesses or who are immunocompromised are at higher risk for poor outcomes from COVID-19. Guidance could change in the future depending on new variants or increases in the amount of cases.

“For the past several months, we have been in a response phase as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surged,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “With the continued decline in cases and hospitalizations, we are now entering a post-surge, recovery phase. As we move through the phases of our COVID-19 response our recommendations will be updated to reflect the current status of transmission, but we will continue to prioritize public health and promote health and wellness for all families and communities.”

Read all of the updated guidance here.