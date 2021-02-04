Michigan announces about 1,400 coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported another 1,383 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 32 more related deaths.

The figures announced by the state Wednesday bring the total number of cases in Michigan to 563,893 since the virus was first detected here nearly 11 months ago and the total number of associated deaths to 14,704.

On Tuesday, labs in Michigan tested 39,755 samples for the virus and 1,542 came back positive. That’s 3.88% — the lowest percentage since Oct. 8.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Michigan’s epidemic remains on the downtrend. The case rate has been declining fairly steadily for about three weeks and is now the lowest it has been since mid-October. The percentage of positive tests each day last week was noticeably better, pushing the seven-day average down to around 5%.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital has been dropping since early December and continues on a steady, if not dramatic, decline. The rate of deaths each day also keeps showing week-over-week improvements and the seven-day average is now better than it has been since early November.

Meanwhile, the state is working to increase how many people get vaccinated each day and the numbers are improving week-over-week. Still, Michigan has managed to reach its goal of 50,000 shots per day only once. Even if it starts hitting that number regularly, the state will not meet its goal of vaccinating 70% of the population 16 and older for more than six months.

However, the state’s chief medical executive says as many as 80,000 doses could be administered each day if the federal government sped up the flow of vaccines in to Michigan.