Michigan confirms about 1,700 more coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan on Wednesday reported 1,681 more confirmed coronavirus cases and six more deaths linked to the virus.

The new figures bring the total number of cases in the state to 554,237 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March 2020 and the total number of related deaths to 14,411.

On Tuesday, labs in Michigan tested 48,301 samples for the virus and 2,366, or 4.9%, came back positive.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County recorded two more deaths for a total of 591 and confirmed 157 more cases for a total of 46,163.

Calhoun and Ottawa counties each revised their death count down by one to 200 and 294, respectively. This has not been unusual as cases are double-checked and sometimes moved between jurisdictions. Calhoun County has had 7,718 total confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak and Ottawa County 19,887.

Wayne County, which includes Detroit, confirmed 262 more cases for a total of 89,611. Its death toll was revised down by two two 3,749. Neighboring Oakland County has had 61,115 cases (138 more than the previous day) and 1,778 deaths (two more). Macomb County has had 52,550 cases (128 more) and 1,734 deaths (one more).

Michigan’s epidemic metrics have been looking better recently. The case rate has been trending down for more than two weeks and the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital continues to decline.

Still, the case rate is twice as high as it was at the beginning of September, when the virus was under better control, and the hospitalization rate per million people is more than three times higher.

The state’s seven-day average rate of daily positive tests is now around 6% for the first time since late October, though it remains two times higher than the 3% public health officials say shows community spread is controlled.

The number of deaths each day is slowly improving. though the seven-day average is still above 40.