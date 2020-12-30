Michigan confirms more than 4,200 more cases of coronavirus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state announced Wednesday that an additional 4,222 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed and 51 more deaths recorded.

The update brings the total number of cases to 488,144 since the virus was first detected in the state in March and the number of associated deaths to 12,333.

On Tuesday, labs in Michigan tested 46,908 samples for the virus and 4,378 were positive, a rate of 9.33%, more than three times higher than the 3% thresholds that public health officials say shows community spread is controlled.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

The state said it will not be providing coronavirus data updates on Thursday or Friday due to the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day holidays. The next update will be Saturday.

Metrics that demonstrate the state of the outbreak are showing encouraging trends. The rate of new cases per million cases per day has been on the decline for more than a month and the average rate of positive tests each day has been dropping for about a month. Hospitalizations are significantly better now than they were 30 days ago.

The rate of deaths each day is also seeing a modest improvement, with the state’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun saying Tuesday that it had dropped last week to an average of 107 from 123 the week previous.

But Khaldun also warned that “progress is fragile” and continued to urge people to practice social distancing, wear masks and avoid New Year’s Eve and Day gatherings to keep things moving in the right direction.

