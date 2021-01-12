Michigan confirms nearly 2,000 more coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 1,994 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 100 more deaths linked to the virus.

Fifty of the 100 deaths announced Tuesday were discovered during a review of death certificates to find any that had not previously been reported to the state.

Tuesday’s update from the state bring the total number of confirmed cases in Michigan to 525,612 since the virus was first detected in the state in March 2020 and the total number of associated deaths to 13,501.

On Monday, labs in Michigan tested 34,744 samples for the virus and 2,486 were positive, a rate of 7.16%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Public health officials are keeping a close eye on the metrics that demonstrate the spread of the virus in Michigan, looking to see if there will be surge in cases after Christmas.

The decline in the state’s case rate recently rebounded slightly and then plateaued. The average rate of daily positive tests dropped around Christmas but then rose again; in the last couple of days, it has been looking better.

Hospitalizations have been trending down and the rate of deaths each day continues to see improvements.