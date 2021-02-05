Michigan House ties aid to giving virus powers to counties

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Michigan House has approved a nearly $3.6 billion coronavirus relief package.
About $2.1 billion for schools would be withheld unless Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer cedes the state’s authority to prohibit in-person instruction or sports to local health officials.
The bills would distribute federal COVID-19 aid that was enacted by then-President Donald Trump and Congress for vaccine distribution and other priorities.
House Republicans tied education aid, however, to the governor’s unlikely signing of a bill that would let county health departments — not the state health department — close schools to face-to-face classes and bar sporting events.
