Michigan reports 10K more virus cases to push pandemic total above 700K

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan reported 10,293 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and 21 additional related deaths over the last two days.

The Monday update, which includes two days’ worth of data, brings the total number of confirmed cases in Michigan since the start of the pandemic to 702,499 — that works out to about 1 in 15 of the state’s residents.

In all, 16,239 deaths Michigan state have been linked to COVID-19.

On Saturday, labs tested 30,835 samples for the virus and 4,930 were positive, a percentage of 15.99%. On Sunday, 36,438 samples were tested and 6,206, or 17.03%, were positive.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

In the Upper Peninsula, there are 114 newly confirmed coronavirus cases since the state last reported on Friday.

Marquette County – 29

Delta County – 29

Houghton County – 13

Chippewa County – 11

The rest of the counties in the U.P. are reporting single digit new case totals. There are no new cases in Baraga, Keweenaw, and Luce Counties.

Wayne County, the state’s most populous county and also the one hit hardest by the virus, confirmed 2,230 more cases, bringing its pandemic total to 115,694. It also reported five more deaths for a total of 4,053. Neighboring Oakland County has had 79,544 confirmed cases (1,555 more than listed Saturday) and 1,954 deaths (no change). Macomb County has had 71,198 cases (1,439 more) and 1,940 deaths (no change).

Michigan is in its third virus surge, with the average case rate now higher than it has been since early December and 100,000 new cases confirmed in less than four weeks.

The high metrics have again pushed every region of the state into Risk Level E, the most serious risk level; previously, the Grand Rapids region was labeled Risk Level D and the Upper Peninsula was Risk Level C.

The test positivity rate has seen a sharp uptick, with a seven-day average now at 15%, five times the 3% threshold that indicates community spread is controlled. During the fall surge, the seven-day average peaked around 14.3% — though the state was also running about 18,000 more samples each day on average at the time. A larger sample size generally corresponds to a lower positivity rate.

Hospitalizations have nearly quadrupled since their low in February.

But the good news is that the number of deaths each day has remained fairly low. It has risen slightly recently, but the increase has been much lower than during the fall surge.

Officials are worried that people taking spring break trips, particularly to Florida, which also has a high infection rate right now, could worsen the surge. They are urging people to get tested before and after travel.

On Monday, everyone age 16 and up across the state became eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, though it will still take some time to have get doses into the state to serve all those people.

In all, Michigan has received more than 5.6 million doses and more than 4.7 million of those have been administered; 36.5% of the population over 16 has gotten at least one.

The state last week averaged nearly 78,300 doses administered per day, an increase of more than 3,400 shots daily over the previous week.

Ferris State University in Big Rapids began vaccinating hundreds of students, staff and faculty Monday. It was given about 2,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for its clinic at Jim Wink Arena and expects to reach as many as 588 people each day through Thursday. Students and staff who are eligible can sign up online using their Ferris login.