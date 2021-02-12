Michigan reports about 1,200 more coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 1,193 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and 10 more deaths linked to the virus.

The Friday update brings the total number of cases in the state to 573,372 since the virus was first detected in Michigan 11 months ago and the total number of deaths to 15,062.

On Thursday, labs in Michigan tested 41,107 samples for the virus and 1,490 were positive, a rate of 3.62%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County reported one more death for a total of 631 and confirmed 100 new cases for a total of 47,655 since the start of the pandemic.

Allegan and Berrien counties each recorded one more death for totals of 93 and 214, respectively. Allegan County has had 6,403 confirmed cases of the virus and Berrien County 10,382 cases.

The number of deaths in Van Buren County was revised down by one to 84. This has not been uncommon as cases are double-checked and sometimes moved between counties. Van Buren County has had a total of 4,610 confirmed cases of the virus.

Wayne County, where Detroit is, recorded four more deaths, bringing its total to 3,850. It also confirmed 138 more cases for a total of 92,317. Neighboring Oakland County has had 63,010 cases (186 more than the previous day) and 1,836 deaths (no change). Macomb County has had 53,907 (66 more) and 1,816 deaths (no change).

Michigan’s coronavirus metrics continue to improve after a surge that peaked in late November, with the case rate lower than it has been since early October, the hospitalization rate lower than it has been since late October and the death rate lower than it has been since early November. The average test positivity rate now only about a percentage point higher than the 3% threshold that public health officials say shows community spread is controlled.

A main point of concern now is the coronavirus variant B.1.1.7. The state has now recorded more than 60 cases of the variant in 11 counties, including one at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia. B.1.1.7 spreads more quickly than the dominant coronavirus strain, but doesn’t currently appear to cause cases that are more severe. The COVID-19 vaccines being used in the United States appear to be effective against it.