Michigan reports about 1,300 coronavirus cases, 34 deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 1,316 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and 34 more related deaths.

Of the deaths, 18 were discovered during a routine check of death certificate to find any that had not already been reported to the state.

The Tuesday update from the state brings the total number of confirmed cases in Michigan to 582,719 since the virus was first detected in the state in March 2020 and the total number of related deaths to 15,396.

On Monday, labs in Michigan tested 24,554 samples for the virus and 1,016 were positive, a percentage of 4.14%.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

There are 22 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the U.P. on Tuesday. The most are in Houghton County with six, followed by four in Dickinson County. There are nor new cases in Alger, Gogebic, Keweenaw, Luce, Menominee, Ontonagon and Schoolcraft County.

Three West Michigan counties reported additional deaths:

Berrien County: One more death for 219 total; 10,553 total confirmed cases since March 2020.

Calhoun County: Two more deaths for 219 total; 8,220 total cases.

Cass County: One more death for 60 total; 3,557 total cases.

Wayne County, where Detroit is, recorded five more deaths for a total of 3,905 and confirmed 207 more cases for a total of 93,764. Neighboring Oakland County has had 63,978 confirmed cases (160 more than the previous day) and 1,870 deaths (three more). Macomb County has had 54,701 cases (130 more) and 1,852 deaths (five more).

Nationwide, more than 500,000 people have died after contracting the virus. In response, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered flags lowered to half-staff through Friday to honor the dead.

“…My heart is with the families of loved ones who passed away from this vicious virus,” Whitmer said in a Tuesday statement. “Our nation grieves as we continue the fight to eradicate COVID-19. The quickest way out of the pandemic is through equitable distribution of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. That’s why we are encouraging every Michigander to make a plan to get vaccinated when a vaccine becomes available. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, and we will get through this pandemic together.”

Michigan’s virus metrics keep improving, with the case, positivity, hospitalizations and death rates all continuing to decline. A main concern now is the B.1.1.7 variant a more transmissible strain that was first identified in the United Kingdom. As of Tuesday, 314 cases of the variant had been discovered statewide, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.