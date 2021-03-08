Michigan reports about 2,000 coronavirus cases over 2 days

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has announced 1,960 coronavirus cases have been confirmed over the last two days. The state also recorded four more related deaths.

The Monday update brings the total number of confirmed cases in Michigan to 598,014 since the virus was first detected here nearly one y ear ago and the total number of deaths to 15,670.

On Saturday, labs tested 19,094 samples for the virus and 899, or 4.71%, were positive. On Sunday, 30,537 samples were tested and 1,527 were positive, a rate of 5%.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

There were 33 new cases in the Upper Peninsula since the state last reported on Friday. The most are in Houghton County with 7 new cases, followed by 6 in both Delta and Marquette Counties each. There are no new cases in Alger, Baraga, Iron, Keweenaw, Luce and Mackinac Counties.

Wayne County, where Detroit is, confirmed 421 more cases for a total of 96,410 since the start of the pandemic. Its number of deaths stood at 3,951. Neighboring Oakland County has had 65,456 cases (123 more than were reported Saturday) and 1,908 deaths (no change). Macomb County has had 56,203 cases (178 more) and 1,877 deaths (two more).

The state’s case and hospitalization rates have plateaued, while the rate of daily positive tests has crept up a few tenths of a percentage point over the last week or so. The rate of deaths, the metric that changes last, is still trending down.

The state on Monday opened up vaccine eligibility to more people: those over 50 with a preexisting condition, those who are homeless, and parents of children with special health needs. Eligibility will be expanded to everyone over the age of 50 regardless of whether they have a preexisting condition on March 22.

Michigan’s first two cases of the virus were confirmed on March 10, 2020. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has asked Michigan residents to turn on the lights outside their homes from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. this March 10, Wednesday, to honor those who have died after contracting the virus.

“We’ve had a difficult year and lost so many fellow Michiganders,” Whitmer said in a statement released Monday. “On Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist and I urge everyone to turn on their porch lights for an hour, so that we can remember those we’ve lost and remind ourselves that even in times of darkness, we’re in this together. As we mark this occasion, we also look towards the light at the end of the tunnel. We have three safe, effective vaccines, all miracles of science, that will help protect you, your family, and others from COVID and help us get our country and the economy back to normal.”