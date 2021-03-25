Michigan reports about 5,200 more coronavirus cases amid rising metrics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 5,224 coronavirus cases and 49 more related deaths.

Thirty of the deaths included in Thursday’s update were discovered in a check of death certificates to find any that had not previously been reported to the state.

In all, Michigan has now had 642,869 confirmed cases of the virus since it was first detected here in March 2020 and 15,984 related deaths.

On Wednesday, labs tested 49,009 samples for the virus and 4,817 were positive. That’s a positivity rate of 9.83%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County recorded six more deaths, bringing its total to 675, and confirmed 210 more cases for a total of 51,615.

A few other West Michigan counties also saw more deaths:

Berrien County: One more death for 231 total; 11,444 total confirmed cases since March 2020.

Calhoun County: Three more deaths for 228 total; 9,282 total cases.

Cass County: One more death for 63 total; 3,928 total cases.

St. Joseph County: One more death for 83 total; 4,480 total cases.

Wayne County added nine more deaths to its tally, bringing it to 4,004, and confirmed 949 more cases for a total of 104,279 since the start of the pandemic. Neighboring Oakland County has had 71,430 confirmed cases (735 more than the previous day) and 1,937 deaths (one more). Macomb County has had 62,087 cases (754 more) and 1,905 deaths (four more).

Michigan’s coronavirus case rate continues to trend up after a month on the rise. The positivity rate is now nearly three times the 3% threshold public health officials say shows community spread is controlled. Hospitalizations have more than doubled in the last month. Michigan now ranks fifth in the nation for the highest case rate and 11th in hospitalizations.

So far, the daily death rate has remained low. This may be, in part, because the people contracting the virus at the fastest rate now are between the ages of 10 and 19, while those over 70 — a larger percentage of whom are vaccinated — are seeing the smallest uptick in cases.

The state is also tracking more cases of the more transmissible B.1.1.7 variant, with nearly 1,000 cases recorded across 32 counties. About half of them are attributed to an outbreak within the prison system. There have been two confirmed cases of the highly contagious B.1.351 variant.

Michigan has received nearly 4.4 million doses of the vaccine and more than 3.8 million doses had been administered statewide, reaching about 29.6% of the population over the age of 16.

The state has surpassed its goal of an average of 50,000 shots administered per day. The combined average for the first three weeks of March is above 62,000 shots per day.





Everyone in Michigan age 16 and up will be eligible to get vaccinated as of April 5, though some counties have already moved to that stage.