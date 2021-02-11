Michigan surpasses 15,000 deaths linked to COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 15,000 people in Michigan have died after contracting coronavirus, the state announced Thursday.

The update from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services listed 75 additional deaths linked to the virus, 55 of which were discovered when public health officials checked death certificates to find any that had not already been reported to the state.

In all, the state has recorded 15,052 deaths associated with the virus. About 1,000 of those have been reported in the last three weeks.

The state also announced 1,284 more confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total to 572,179 since it was first detected in Michigan 11 months ago.

On Wednesday, labs in Michigan tested 47,753 samples for the virus and 1,360 were positive, a rate of 2.85%. That marks the first time the rate has been below 3% since the early stages of a surge in October.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County reported three more deaths for a total of 630 and confirmed 140 more cases, bringing its total to 47,555 since the start of the pandemic.

Several other West Michigan counties also reported additional deaths:

Allegan County: Two more deaths for 92 total; 6,389 total confirmed cases since March 2020.

Berrien County: Four more deaths for 213 total; 10,356 total cases.

Branch County: One more death for 80 total; 3,381 total cases.

Calhoun County: Two more deaths for 212 total; 8,051 total cases.

Muskegon County: One more death for 97 total; 10,241 total cases.

Newaygo County: One more death for 46 total; 2,575 total cases.

Oceana County: One more death for 48 total; 1,762 total cases.

Ottawa County: Two more deaths for 309 total; 20,540 total cases.

St. Joseph County: One more death for 77 total; 4,058 total cases.

Van Buren County: One more death for 85 total; 4,603 total cases.

Wayne County, where Detroit is, recorded nine more deaths for 3,846 and confirmed 158 more cases for a total of 92,179 since the start of the pandemic. Neighboring Oakland County has had 62,915 cases (114 more than the previous day) and 1,836 deaths (11 more). Macomb County 53,841 cases (98 more) and 1,816 deaths (seven more).

Michigan’s coronavirus metrics continue to improve after a surge that peaked in late November, with the case, test positivity, hospitalization and daily death rates all on the decline.

Perhaps the largest concern now is the coronavirus variant B.1.1.7. The state has now recorded at least 61 cases of the variant in 11 counties, including one at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia that was announced Wednesday.

B.1.1.7 spreads more quickly than the dominant coronavirus strain, but doesn’t currently appear to cause cases that are more severe. The COVID-19 vaccines being used in the United States appear to be effective against it.