Moderna COVID-19 booster clinics coming to Island Resort & Casino

FILE – This Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo shows vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at a temporary clinic in Exeter, N.H. In September, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration approved extra doses of Pfizer’s original COVID-19 vaccine after studies showed it still works well enough against the delta variant. And the FDA is weighing evidence for boosters of the original Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

HARRIS, Mich. (WJMN) – Two clinics are scheduled for people eligible to receive the Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccines in November.

Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties are holding the clinics at the Island Resort & Casino Convention Center in Harris. They are scheduled for Monday, November 8 and Tuesday, November 16th from 9:00 a.m. EST – 5:00 p.m. EST at the Convention Center.

The clinics are for people who are at least six months from their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or at least two months from their single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The groups currently eligible are those:

65 and older

18 and older with underlying medical conditions

18 and older who work or live in a high-risk setting

Appointments are required. You are asked to wear a mask and bring a photo ID and your vaccination card to show previous dose(s). If you don’t have your vaccination card, your vaccination history will be reviewed and a new card will be issued at the time of your appointment.

You can make appointments online at www.phdm.org and on their Facebook page.

You can also call (906) 786-4111 or (906) 863-4451 to schedule an appointment. No walk-ins are permitted.

Those wishing to receive a Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson booster shot can call the phone numbers above to make an appointment in either the Delta or Menominee office.