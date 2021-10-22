HARRIS, Mich. (WJMN) – Two clinics are scheduled for people eligible to receive the Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccines in November.
Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties are holding the clinics at the Island Resort & Casino Convention Center in Harris. They are scheduled for Monday, November 8 and Tuesday, November 16th from 9:00 a.m. EST – 5:00 p.m. EST at the Convention Center.
The clinics are for people who are at least six months from their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or at least two months from their single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The groups currently eligible are those:
- 65 and older
- 18 and older with underlying medical conditions
- 18 and older who work or live in a high-risk setting
Appointments are required. You are asked to wear a mask and bring a photo ID and your vaccination card to show previous dose(s). If you don’t have your vaccination card, your vaccination history will be reviewed and a new card will be issued at the time of your appointment.
You can make appointments online at www.phdm.org and on their Facebook page.
You can also call (906) 786-4111 or (906) 863-4451 to schedule an appointment. No walk-ins are permitted.
Those wishing to receive a Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson booster shot can call the phone numbers above to make an appointment in either the Delta or Menominee office.
Latest Stories
- Moderna COVID-19 booster clinics coming to Island Resort & Casino
- DNR: Take bird feeders down so bears stay away
- State finds several card skimmers during gas station checks
- Pfizer says COVID vaccine is more than 90% effective in 5- to 11-year-olds
- Three last-minute Halloween costume ideas that won’t look last minute