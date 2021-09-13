Negaunee Public Library rolling back to curbside service

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Beginning Tuesday, September 14 the Negaunee Public Library will go back to serving patrons with curbside service.
They will continue to do this until October 2 when the library director and city manager reassess the situation. For more information or to schedule a curbside appointment for library services, call the library at (906) 475-7700 ext. 18.
