Negaunee Public Library rolling back to curbside service

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Beginning Tuesday, September 14 the Negaunee Public Library will go back to serving patrons with curbside service.

They will continue to do this until October 2 when the library director and city manager reassess the situation. For more information or to schedule a curbside appointment for library services, call the library at (906) 475-7700 ext. 18.

