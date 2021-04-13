NMU cancels COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University announced the cancellation of vaccine clinics scheduled for April 13 and 14 for students.

The cancellation is in response to calls from the FDA and CDC for an immediate pause on the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. NMU’s Health Center was notified last week that they would receive an allocation of J&J single-shot doses. They had hoped to fully vaccinate students before the end of the semester.

Students with appointments for the clinics that still wish to begin the vaccination process can do so through the Marquette County Health Department by signing up here. MCHD is administering the Moderna 2-shot vaccine.

MCHD clinics are taking place at the Northern Center on NMU’s campus. Students who register for the MCHD’s Wednesday clinic will be notified as quickly as possible and no later than the end of the business day on April 13 for registrations made before 4:00 P.M. as to their Wednesday appointment time.