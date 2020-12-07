President Trump announces Rudy Giuliani has coronavirus

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump announced Sunday that his personal lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has coronavirus.
“Rudy Giuliani by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump wrote via Twitter.
Giuliani has led the Trump campaign’s efforts to overturn election results, He has traveled to several cities in recent weeks to argue claims of voter fraud.
Latest Stories
- Drunk driver crashes into Illinois patrol car, killing K-9, authorities say
- Lori Loughlin, former ‘Full House’ star, released from prison after college bribery scandal
- Michigan State Police warn of man impersonating trooper
- Man must pay $35K over Lake St. Clair seawall projects
- Feds investigate whether Nashville bomber motivated by ‘paranoia over 5G technology’