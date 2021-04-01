Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties scheduling appointments for individuals 18+

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine will be available for individuals 18 and older who live or work in Delta or Menominee Counties.

April 5 and April 14 clinics will be held at the Joseph Heirman University Center at Bay College in Escanaba. April 7 and 13 the Pullman House / Whistle Stop Restaurant in Menominee will have clinics. Those who schedule an appointment will receive the Moderna Vaccine and will be given a second shot appointment for 4 weeks after receiving the first dose.

Appointments will continue to be available online as clinics are scheduled. The online scheduler is available on the PHDM website, www.phdm.org and on the PHDM Facebook page. Individuals who are unable to schedule online can call (906)-786-4111 for appointments in Escanaba, or (906)-863-4451 for appointments in Menominee.