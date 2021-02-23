Rise in digital eye strain amid pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — You may be one of the many people working from home, spending a lot more time looking at a screen.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology says the majority of eye strain complaints are coming from young professionals hovering between 20 and 35 years old.

Headaches, eye strain and eye fatigue are more common these days, and everything you need to keep your eyes healthy might be right in front of you.

You should use the night mode settings on your devices because it reduces blue light, which is something that all of your screens give off. It tricks your brain into thinking it is still daytime, reducing melatonin levels, meaning you could get tired later.

So, on top of eye strain, you could have more trouble falling asleep.

“I don’t think anyone wants to remember 2020, but we have this silly rule that’s called the 20/20/20 rule,” said Dr. Ellen Vandenberg, at Grand Rapids Ophthalmology. “It’s basically every 20 minutes, look up, look 20 feet away for 20 seconds. So basically, look up, look far away, give those eyes time to relax so you’re not focusing on that computer distance for hour at a time.”

If nothing seems to be working for you, then it might be as simple as getting your eyes checked.

Vandenberg says people across all age groups are discovering for the first time that they need corrective lenses.