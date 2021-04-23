Tahquamenon Area Schools begin two weeks of remote learning starting April 26

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WJMN) – Tahquamenon Area Schools and LMAS District Health Department have consulted and decided that grades 7 – 12 will move to remote learning starting Monday, April 26.

Students will return to in-person learning on May 10. The decision was made based on a recent increase in confirmed COVID cases in the 7 – 12 grade population and the number of students now in quarantine is alarming according to a press release from LMAS District Health Department.

LMAS District Health Department says COVID is still spreading throughout the district. They say more people need to follow the basic protocols of wearing a face-covering whenever in public areas, avoid large gatherings, maintain at least six feet of distance between yourself and those who do not live in your immediate household, stay home if you don’t feel well and get tested.

If the health department contacts you and instructs you to isolate or quarantine, please follow these instructions. LMAS District Health Department says it’s more important than ever to work together to protect each other.

The trend in the district and across the state according to LMAS District Health Department is that fewer cases and hospitalizations are occuring in the 65 and older age group due to vaccination uptake, but the numbers for children, teens and younger adults are at higher levels.

TAS will send information to parents regarding the move to remote learning. For more information about COVID-19 and to sign up for a COVID vaccine, please visit LMASDHD.org