The Upper Peninsula drops below 10 coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed 510 more cases of coronavirus and added 57 related deaths.

Tuesday’s update from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services included a review of death certificates to find any that had not already been reported to the state. That check discovered 62 deaths associated with COVID-19. But because of corrections to data, the total tally increased by 57.

In all, Michigan has now counted 889,511 total confirmed cases of the virus since it was first detected here nearly 15 months ago and 19,266 related deaths.

On Wednesday, labs tested 21,955 samples for the virus and 528 were positive, which is 2.4%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Across the Upper Peninsula, there was a total of 8 news cases. Numbers across the 15 county region have continued to drop this week. Houghton County had two new cases and was the only county with more than one.

Three West Michigan counties revised their death totals down by one. This has not been uncommon as cases are double-checked and sometimes moved between counties. Kalamazoo County now has a total of 356 deaths and 20,129 cases. Montcalm County now has 110 deaths and 5,446 cases. St. Joseph County now has 93 cases and 5,471 cases.

Wayne County, the state’s largest county and hit hardest by the virus, saw 16 more deaths for a total of 4,754 and counted 101 more cases for a total of 152,220. Neighboring Oakland County has had 101,726 confirmed cases (47 more than the previous day) and 2,235 deaths (eight more). Macomb County has had 91,601 cases (27 more) and 2,312 deaths (nine more).

All the key virus metrics have been on a sustained decline since April. Dropping case rates — now lower than they have been since last summer — have pushed all eight of the state’s regions to Risk Level D, the second-highest level. The statewide seven-day average of the positive test rate has reached 4.2%, the lowest it has been since March 5.

The count of adults in the hospital with COVID-19 is the lowest it has been since early March. Michigan now ranks fourth in the nation for hospital bed utilization, down four slots from the previous week.

The death rate, the last metric to show trend changes, has been on a steady decline for weeks and dropped 32% last week from the week previous. It is now lower than it has been since late March.

At the same time, Michigan continues to make slow but steady progress in reaching its goal to vaccinate 70% of the adult population. About 8.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, reaching around 59% of residents 16 and up. About 54% of residents age 12 and up have gotten at least one dose.

More organizations and companies are offering freebies or coupons to try to sweeten the deal to encourage people to get vaccinated. The Detroit Tigers, for example, will give you two free tickets if you get vaccinated at the popup clinic at the Fox Theatre in Detroit — which is just down the street from Comerica Park — between June 8 and June 13. McLaren Health Care and Meijer are running the clinic. You can either schedule head of time online or by calling 810.344.4050, and walk-ups will be welcome as doses are available.