Western Upper Peninsula Health Department announces changes to case investigation process

BARAGA, GOGEBIC, HOUGHTON, KEWEENAW COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department implemented use of a new software tool, Patient Education Genius (PEG) to help support COVID-19 case investigations and prioritization of disease outbreaks.

When WUPHD is notified that a person has tested positive for COVID-19, the PEG system will text or email the individual with a link to an online survey. The information gathered helps identify those who may spread the virus to others including initiation of timely isolation and quarantine measures.

“The survey will ask individuals things such as demographics, symptoms, onset date of symptoms, and close contacts,” said Kate Beer, Health Officer. “It does not gather any private information (social security numbers, personal passwords, or banking details). It should take less than 15 minutes to complete. Our staff will review the information provided and reach out to individuals as needed. Filling out the online form versus having a lengthy phone call from case investigators will be simpler and easier for both the public and our staff. This approach involves quickly identifying and investing high priority cases. Please complete the survey if you receive it.”

Individuals who do not respond to the text message or email may be called or receive a letter from health department staff.

For more information about PEG visit their website. If you have any questions or concerns call WUPHD at (906)-482-7382 or visit the WUPHD webiste.