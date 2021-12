HANCOCK and L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department has COVID-19 testing available in L’Anse and Hancock.

The locations are at 821 Water Street, Hancock and 303 Baraga Avenue in L’Anse. The Hancock site offers testing Monday through Friday between 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM and testing available in L’Anse on Mondays only between 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM.