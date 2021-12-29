HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department is updating their isolation and quarantine guidelines for people who have tested positive or been exposed to COVID-19 to match the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) protocols.

If an individual tests positive for COVID-19 regardless of vaccination they should follow the following guidelines:

Isolate for five days

Ending isolation is allowed after 5 days if symptom free

Continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days after isolation

If a person is exposed to someone with COVID-19 they should follow these guidelines:

If unvaccinated or it has been over six months since they received the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or more than two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and they have not received a booster, quarantine for 5 days followed by strict mask usage for 5 additional days

Those who have received a booster do not need to quarantine but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure

All exposed persons should take a COVID-19 test 5 days after the exposure

If symptoms are experienced during a quarantine period, test for COVID-19 and stay home until receiving a negative result

“These new guidelines will mean less disruption to people’s lives,” said Western U.P. Health

Department Health Officer Kate Beer. “However, COVID-19 cases and deaths remain high. We

encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible. Anyone

who is experiencing symptoms should be tested as soon as possible.”

The guidance applies to the public and may not apply to those residing in congregate living settings, schools or people who work with individuals in high risk groups according to the WUPHD. The health department is currently updating all of their materials to reflect the changes.