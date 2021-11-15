Dial Help provides resources for suicide prevention in the U.P.

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Dial Help, a non-profit crisis center which is located in Houghton and serves the entire Upper Peninsula, is raising awareness for warning signs of suicide and resources for prevention.

According to Dial Help, signs that someone is suicidal can vary from person to person. Here are some common warning signs:

Talking about wanting to die or to kill themselves

Looking for a way to kill themselves, like searching online or buying a gun

Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live

Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

Talking about being a burden to others

Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

Acting anxious or agitated; behaving recklessly

Sleeping too little or too much

Withdrawing or isolating themselves

Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

Extreme mood swings

A sudden change to positive/euphoric mood while giving things away or making similar arrangements

Dial Help suggests the biggest way to help is by asking directly, “Are you thinking about killing yourself?” They say you may have to ask repeatedly because people with suicidal thoughts may be embarrassed or afraid. The suggestion is to try using a calm, non-judgmental voice and keep eye contact.

If you find someone you believe could be suicidal, Dial Help recommends letting the person know it is safe to talk to you about suicide.

Be empathetic rather than turning the conversation to yourself and your experiences.

Remember, something that doesn’t seem like a big deal to you can be extremely difficult for someone else to deal with.

Just let this person get their emotions off their chest.

Above all, don’t judge them. It takes a lot of courage to talk about feeling suicidal, and feeling judged is a big reason why people keep those feelings inside.

Connections to Help

Dial Help said to help someone identify at least one other person to tell, and go with them to talk to the person, or help them make the phone call. You can provide them with resource phone numbers and website. If someone is in immediate danger of killing themselves, Dial Help said to take them to the hospital or contact police for assistance.

Dial Help 24/7 by calling 906-482-HELP (or toll-free 800-562-7622)

Texting 35NEEDS (906-356-3337)

Chatting online at www.dialhelp.org

Other Resources

Community members and professionals who want to get involved in suicide prevention locally can reach out to their Communities That Care (CTC) coalition at www.upctc.com.

Professionals can network and find information for the Upper Peninsula Suicide Prevention Coalition at www.dialhelp.org/upscp.