MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A scam warning has been issued to older adults in Michigan from the Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS), the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), and the Michigan Medicare and Medicaid Assistance Program (MMAP).

The warning relates to scams and sales-tactics during the Medicare Open Enrollment period from October 15 to December 7, 2022.

“Every year, Michiganders are targeted by criminals who try to take advantage of them and steal their money or personal information during the Medicare open enrollment period,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox. “It is important that Medicare participants protect themselves by not giving out personal information, including their Medicare or Social Security Number, to anyone who tries to solicit their business over the phone, online, or at their front door.”

“We want to make sure that Medicare participants get access to the health care coverage they need without being taken advantage of by scammers,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “It is important to remain vigilant to protect your personal information and identity.”

“Don’t become the next victim of a Medicare scam,” said MMAP Executive Director Jennifer Page. “MMAP’s certified counselors are just a phone call away and will give you expert advice on choosing the best Medicare plan to meet your health care needs or help you identify and avoid Medicare scams and deceptive sales tactics.”

The partnering agencies DIFS, DHHS, and MMAP have provides the following tips and resources for avoiding scams:

Never give your Medicare number or other personal information to callers or visitors saying they are from Medicare . The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will never call or send someone to your home to ask for personal information or check your Medicare number. Agents cannot state that they are from Medicare, are approved, endorsed, or authorized by Medicare, call on behalf of Medicare, or say that Medicare or any state or federal agency asked them to call or see you.

. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will never call or send someone to your home to ask for personal information or check your Medicare number. Agents cannot state that they are from Medicare, are approved, endorsed, or authorized by Medicare, call on behalf of Medicare, or say that Medicare or any state or federal agency asked them to call or see you. You can get information on Medicare plans without providing an ID number . The only time you must use your Medicare ID number is when you enroll in a plan.

. The only time you must use your Medicare ID number is when you enroll in a plan. Do not rely on caller ID. Scammers can use technology to make it look like they are calling from a legitimate business or government agency.

Scammers can use technology to make it look like they are calling from a legitimate business or government agency. Ignore anyone who contacts you saying you must join their prescription drug plan or you will lose your Medicare coverage . You may have to pay a penalty if you delay enrolling in the Medicare Part D prescription drug plan but that coverage is voluntary.

. You may have to pay a penalty if you delay enrolling in the Medicare Part D prescription drug plan but that coverage is voluntary. Don’t trust mailers that appear to be government communications. These may be advertisements for private companies that may have a disclaimer buried in small print.

These may be advertisements for private companies that may have a disclaimer buried in small print. Remember that Medicare Agents/Brokers selling Medicare Advantage or Medicare Part D plans are not allowed to do certain things, including: Make unsolicited calls, send unsolicited text messages, or leave voicemail messages. Approach you or market to you without you giving permission first. They cannot go door to door, leave materials on your doorstep, or approach you in a public place, like a park or supermarket.



Questions or concerns about Medicare coverage should be directly sent to Medicare at Medicare.gov or by calling 800-633-4227.

If you or a loved one have experienced this type of scam or a high-pressure sales tactic, contact DIFS at Michigan.gov/DIFSComplaints or by calling 877-999-6442 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to file a complaint.

MMAP is funded by the state and federal governments and is not affiliated with any insurance company. You can reach a MMAP counselor by calling 1-800-803-7174 or visiting mmapinc.org. Information related to scams identified by MMAP can be accessed here: https://mmapinc.org/medicare-scams/.

The mission of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services provides consumer protection, outreach, and financial literacy and education services to Michigan residents. For more information, visit Michigan.gov/DIFS or follow the Department on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.