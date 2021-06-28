How to turn your ideas into action and address food insecurity in the U.P.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Superior Health Foundation (SHF) continues its efforts to address food insecurity in the Upper Peninsula. Applications are now being accepted for its 2021 Proactive Grant Focus: Improving Food Insecurities in the Upper Peninsula.

The deadline for these applications is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, August 6.

At the end of May, SHF hosted a roundtable discussion with more than 60 stakeholders. Speakers at the event included May Tsupros with Partridge Creek Farm in Ishpeming. The idea was to gain perspective and inspire new ideas of how to address the needs when it comes to access of fresh and healthy foods in the region.

Once applications are received, the foundation will announce the award(s) at its Fall Grants Program, scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the Holiday Inn in Marquette.

In 2021 and 2022, the SHF will award more than $800,000 in funding to address food insecurities. The SHF is also actively collaborating with several Upper Peninsula and statewide funding partners to leverage the foundation’s funding to make substantial progress in addressing food access and education, with an emphasis on local growth and production.

SHF is open to renewing funding for year two, provided organization(s) successfully implement their year one plan and have a continued work plan for year two.

To view the RFP and submit an on-line response to the RFP, visit the SHF home page at www.superiorhealthfoundation.org. For more information, call 906-225-6914 or email shf@superiorhealthfoundation.org.