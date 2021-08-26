New VA facility to open in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – A new outpatient facility for veterans is scheduled to open in Gladstone on September 7th.

The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center plans to open a Community-based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) at 2001 Minneapolis Ave.

The facility is 5,637 square-feet and is designed to improve veterans’ access to outpatient services such as primary care, mental health, whole health services (acupuncture, chiropractic) and various specialty care services through telehealth technology.

This clinic is epxected to provide for the needs of about 2,100 veterans in and around Delta County. It will also bring VA services to veterans who currently get their care through the Iron Mountain facility.

This is one of eight community outpatient clinics that Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center operates in the Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin. Other clinics are in Menominee, Manistique, Sault Ste. Marie, Marquette, Hancock, Ironwood, and Rhinelander, Wisconsin.

Veterans who are not enrolled in VA services should call 906-774-3300 extension 32810 to check their eligibility for services at the new clinic.