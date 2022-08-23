MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Spectrum Health Betty Ford Breast Care Service is partnering with heath care centers in the U.P. to provide no-cost mammograms to women in the community. The health care centers that will be participating are the Hannahville Indian Community Health Center and the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Health Center.

The no-cost breast cancer screening will be available to any woman who wants one done, including women of all races in Delta Menominee counties, Baraga, Houghton, and Keweenaw counties, and also local tribal community members, tribal employees, and casino employees. The screenings are available for insured, uninsured, and under-insured women at no cost. The mammograms are completed in 10-15 minutes.

If you are uninsured, underinsured, or can’t afford your deductible, you can call Emily Ferroni at (231)268-1307 to enroll in the Michigan Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Navigation Program (BC3NP). This program can arrange eligible women to receive a screening at this event, follow-up care for an abnormal test result, and treatment if the individual is diagnosed with breast cancer.

Location and dates where the Mobile Mammography unit will be are listed below:

Wednesday, September 21, 2022:

Monday, September 19, 2021 and Tuesday, September 20th – Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Health Center, 102 N Superior Ave, Baraga, MI 49908

Wednesday, September 21, 2022 – Island Resort and Casino, W399 US2 & 41, Harris, Mich. 4985

Thursday, September 22, 2022 – Hannahville Health Center, N15019 Hannahville B-1 Road, Wilson, Mich. 49896

Hannahville Indian Community: If you are a woman age 40 or older, due for your annual mammogram, please contact the Hannahville Indian Community Health Center by calling Kelly Hansen at 906-723-2570 to make your appointment for Thursday, September 22, 2022, or call Emily Ferroni at 231-268-1307 if you want an

appointment on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Please be sure to leave your name and a phone number

if you are asked to leave a voice message.

Those looking for more information on the opportunity to get their mammogram with the mobile unit in

Hannahville on September 21-22, 2022 should reach out to Kelly Hansen at 906-723-2570 or email

kelly.hansen@hichealth.org.

Keweenaw Bay Indian Community: If you are a woman age 40 or older, and due or overdue for your annual mammogram, please contact the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Health Center by calling Amanda Wiggins at 906-353-4511 to make your appointment for Monday, September 19, 2022, or Tuesday, September 2022. Transportation is available for those being screened at this event. Please be sure to leave your name and a phone number if you are asked to leave a voice message when you call to make your appointment.

Those looking for more information on the opportunity to get their mammogram with the mobile unit in

Keweenaw Bay on September 19 – 20, 2022 should reach out to Amanda Wiggins at 906-353-4511 or

email Amanda.Wiggins@kbic-nsn.gov.

.