Potential COVID-19 exposure at the Island Resort and Casino

HARRIS, Mich (WJMN) – The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) has become aware of potential public exposure of COVID-19 at the Island Resort and Casino through contact tracing efforts.

The MCHD is recommending that anyone who attended the Journey/Eagles tribute concert by the band Faithfully, monitor yourself, your symptoms, and contact your health care provider if you become symptomatic for COVID-19. The concert was held on March 27, 2021, at 8 pm in the Island Showroom.

The MCHD continues to recommend adhering to all social distancing, mask wearing restrictions and hygienic practices needed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Avoid physical contact with others and do not share items such as water bottles or cell phones.

The MCHD recommends everyone receive the COVID-19 vaccination when it becomes available to you. The vaccine is currently available to any citizen 16 years of age or older.

If you are interested in registering a COVID-19 vaccination you can click here to register through the MCHD. You can also click here to register at Meijer as well as click here to register at Snyders.

