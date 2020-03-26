Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/26/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/26/2020"

Vaping Deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vaping Deaths"

Unemployment Benefits guide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment Benefits guide"

Precious Metals 3-25-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 3-25-2020"

Stocks 3-25-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 3-25-2020"

906 Adventure Team upcoming events still on track

Thumbnail for the video titled "906 Adventure Team upcoming events still on track"