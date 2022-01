ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) is selling 50/50 tickets to support their operating costs.

Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at their office Monday through Friday between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM. The office is located at 910 U.S. Highway 41 in Ishpeming. Payments can be made with cash or check. The winner will be drawn on January 29 at 8:00 PM at Love and Bicycles located at 340 Iron Street in Negaunee.